Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Trading Down 29.9%

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)’s stock price fell 29.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $383.69 and last traded at $383.69. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,539% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $547.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.29.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

