Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $150,200.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Zuora stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in Zuora by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 694,158 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 456,852 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

