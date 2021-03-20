ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Down 10.6%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s share price was down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 8,443,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 3,549,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.