Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $316.00 and last traded at $316.32. Approximately 5,369,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,770,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.65.

Specifically, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,576 shares of company stock worth $148,669,985. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 418.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

