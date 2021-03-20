Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM opened at $326.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,576 shares of company stock worth $148,669,985 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

