Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294,505 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $72,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

