Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $131.43 and last traded at $131.78. 5,454,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,808,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.88.

Specifically, CFO Allen Parker sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $477,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,050.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,716 shares of company stock valued at $86,555,109. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

