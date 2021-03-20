ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.49 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001763 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $34.49 million and $11.27 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00452567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00067836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00677567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

