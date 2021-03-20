ZEON Reaches Market Cap of $21.35 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and $2.26 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00663642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034568 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

