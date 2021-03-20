Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 1,202,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 376,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZDGE. Maxim Group increased their price target on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13.

In related news, Director Paul Packer bought 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 256,407 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

