ZCore 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,381.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ZCore has a market cap of $840,645.25 and $9,381.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,152,543 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

