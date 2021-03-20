Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €98.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.12 ($114.26).

FRA ZAL opened at €84.42 ($99.32) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.87. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

