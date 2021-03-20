Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,730 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 322,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 127,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

