Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Buy

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ORBC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,231 shares of company stock valued at $827,513. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

