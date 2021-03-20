Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Hold

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

