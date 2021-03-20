Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

CS opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.