Zacks Investment Research Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

