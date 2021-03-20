Zacks Investment Research Lowers STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

