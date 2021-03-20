Zacks Investment Research Lowers STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “
Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.