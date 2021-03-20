Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Shares of NSCO opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.25 million, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Nesco has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nesco will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nesco during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nesco by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nesco by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Nesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

