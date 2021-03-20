Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $976.61 million, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,922 shares of company stock worth $6,777,178 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

