Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

