Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Hold

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

