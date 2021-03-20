Zacks: Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 1,066,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,822. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

