Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,972,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,497. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

