Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $10.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.99. Cable One posted earnings of $11.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $44.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.58 to $52.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $52.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.03 to $67.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $44.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,757.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,032. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,206.89 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,957.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,957.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

