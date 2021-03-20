Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTGN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 5,017,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

