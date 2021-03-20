Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. Southern Copper posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,048,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

