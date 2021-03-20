Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.