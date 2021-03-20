Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $994.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $994.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $988.12 million. Prologis reported sales of $878.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.38. 4,488,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.