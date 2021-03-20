Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.51. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 4,409,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

