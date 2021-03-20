Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Earnings of -$2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will report earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($0.21). PBF Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,076. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.