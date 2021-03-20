Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ORN opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

