Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.82. 1,100,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

