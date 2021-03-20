Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce $459.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.33 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $450.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $216,402,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,636,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 527.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,436 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

