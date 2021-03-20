Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $391.11 million, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

