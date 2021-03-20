Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce sales of $548.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.20 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $601.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $195.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

