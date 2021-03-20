Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.60 Million

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report $227.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.48 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $195.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $867.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.24 million to $870.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $921.70 million, with estimates ranging from $892.02 million to $951.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.05. 116,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average is $111.66. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

