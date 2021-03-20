Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report sales of $97.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $100.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $96.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $408.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.88 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $405.13 million, with estimates ranging from $374.38 million to $436.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million.

BUSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Busey by 456.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 883,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,874. First Busey has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

