Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

CWCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 293,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Consolidated Water by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.