Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.91 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $14.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $16.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 270,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $46,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. 20,094,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,783,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

