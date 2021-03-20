Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 773.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($6.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

SRPT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,927. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

