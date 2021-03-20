Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.58. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,751. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

