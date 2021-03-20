Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post sales of $91.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $85.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $358.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $367.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $362.10 million, with estimates ranging from $351.65 million to $376.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. 569,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.