Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report sales of $49.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.81 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $117.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CNTG opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

