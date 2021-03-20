Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

