Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after buying an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $107.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

