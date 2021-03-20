Ycg LLC Sells 17,133 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ycg LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 4.5% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $39,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.60. 2,615,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

