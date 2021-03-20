Ycg LLC Invests $214,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ycg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. 985,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,650 shares of company stock worth $12,061,664 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

