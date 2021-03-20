Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,537,000 after buying an additional 4,009,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after buying an additional 1,384,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after buying an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,959,000 after buying an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,751,737 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

