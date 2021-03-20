Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.48 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

